Prodigal Son season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Martin’s getting involved…







Next week on Fox, Prodigal Son season 2 episode 4 is going to arrive, and with that comes something exciting. Or, at least something super-exciting for us. We don’t think that Malcolm Bright is going to be anywhere near as happy about it.

The title for this episode is “Take Your Father to Work Day,” and just from looking at this alone, you’re probably able to make some pretty clear assumptions on what is going to be coming up. Somehow, someway, Malcolm is going to be forced to work directly alongside Martin. How is it going to happen? Well, it just so happens that a murder is taking place in his very backyard.

Yet, this is just one of Bright’s problems on this particular episode, as in the midst of this case, he is going to have to contend with the aftermath of what Ainsley did at the end of season 1. The death of Endicott is going to loom large, to the point that eventually, Alan Cumming will be guest-starring as a character looking very-much into the crime! There are a lot of important stories set to unravel soon, including the eventual arrival of Catherine Zeta-Jones.

For now, though, let’s focus on the present and hand over the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 4 synopsis:

Martin is delighted when a murder at Claremont Psychiatric brings the NYPD into his territory, allowing him direct involvement with one of Malcolm’s cases. While working the same job, Ainsley’s suspicion grows when she feels Malcolm may be hiding something from her. All the while, Malcolm and Ainsley must dodge their mother, who’s wondering why they got rid of her favorite rug in the all-new “Take Your Father to Work Day” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Feb. 2 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-204) (TV-14 D, L, V)

On the surface, it feels like this could be the most important episode of the whole season. We’ll just have to wait and see if that ends up being true.

Related – Want some other Prodigal Son insight?

What are you hoping to see the most when it comes to Prodigal Son season 2 episode 4?

Give us some early thoughts below, and remember we’ll have more news on the show throughout the week. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







