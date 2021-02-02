9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 4 spoilers: What’s after the crossover?







Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 4, we’re going to be heading over to the other side of the big crossover event. The stories will be more personal and heartfelt, and we’re also going to have a chance to see some more shocking scenes at the same time. Take, for example, what Grace is going to be dealing with.

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here — let’s go ahead and share the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

The 126 is on the scene when a disastrous wedding comes crumbling down, as Grace helps a dominatrix and her slave involved in a shocking situation. Meanwhile, Owen and Gwyneth struggle to label their new relationship and a man from Marjan’s past re-enters back in her life in the all-new “Friends with Benefits” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-204) (TV-14 D, L, V)

As much as we enjoy crossovers, we consider this really the bread-and-butter of what this show is. We need to see some of these relationships progress, and also get a chance to see more of how Marjan’s past comes into play. There is a pretty significant guest star coming on board in this episode — Aladdin alum Mena Massoud, who is playing the character of Salim. Speaking more about this character to TVLine, here is some of what showrunner Tim Minear had to say:

“He’s someone from Marjan’s past… and maybe a little bit from her present. He’s funny, sexy, everything you’d want — and his arrival will give us more insight into who Marjan is.”

We hope that this is the sort of role that we can see for multiple episodes, mostly because it feels like there’s a lot that could be explored here. It’s almost a mini-version of one of those “Begins” episodes that you tend to see over on 9-1-1 proper much of the time.

Related – Check out some more news on what lies ahead on 9-1-1 proper, including more details on what’s to come

What did you want to see when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back around in the event you want some other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







