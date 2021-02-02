9-1-1 season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Maddie and Buck’s parents arrive







Want to get a good sense of what’s ahead on 9-1-1 season 4 episode 4 when it airs on Fox next week? Let’s begin with this: A visit from family. Maddie and Buck’s parents are going to be arriving in the City of Angels — so what’s going to come along with that?

Well, let’s just say that Chimney is going to find himself in trouble — big trouble. It’s all a matter of trying to find a way to keep information from said parents, who he obviously wants to make a good impression on at the same time. Consider that a difficult balancing act, and one that we’ll have to see play out over the course of the episode.

Want to get a few more details now on what’s ahead? Then be sure to check out the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 4 synopsis below:

Athena investigates a mysterious murder during a neighborhood block party and the 118 rush to save lives endangered by a bomb threat. Meanwhile, Chimney has a hard time keeping secrets when Maddie and Buck’s parents come to town in the all-new “9-1-1, What’s Your Grievance?” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-404) (TV-14 D, L, V)

All of this is going to feel so much more personal than what we saw in the crossover, and honesty we’re fine with that. We know that this show does some really cool stuff action-wise, but it really is about its characters and we’re excited to dive more into that. If you’re especially excited about characters, note that episode 5 is entitled “Buck Begins” — these flashback episodes have been outstanding every single second we’ve gotten them. We’re sure that this won’t be any different. (Honestly, we’d watch a full season of episodes that were this format and this format alone.)

