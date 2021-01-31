The Bachelor episode 5 spoilers: Is Victoria Larson getting eliminated?







There are few contestants on The Bachelor at this point as frustrating as Victoria Larson. At first, her whole Queen schtick just felt like a way to get camera time, and we’ve seen dozens of contestants over the years try out similar gimmicks. There wasn’t anything that unusual about that.

So where did things change? The moment where the gimmick turned into her putting down other women constantly. We’ve seen her conspire to get other people eliminated, spread gossip, and name-call whenever it pleases her. She’s also spent some time recently with Anna, who has also become one of the most-unlikable contestants this season after spreading rumors about Brittany. We’re all pretty done with the negative environment of the house, but when will it change?

Based on some of the latest previews, we do think we could see the wheels turn a little bit sooner rather than later. In a new promo over at E! News, you can see Victoria reeling after Matt vows to put an end to the negativity in the house. She claims that her behavior is “always playful” and “never malicious” — maybe she thinks that she’s playing a character or something, but you have to be cognizant of the way in which you come across. More often than not, she just comes across as cruel and mean — her intent doesn’t always matter.

Later on in the preview, you see Victoria storming off-camera, seemingly in tears. It feels like we’re at a point where her future on the show is very much in doubt, and honestly, we’d be surprised if she stays yet again. Put her antics to the side for a moment — does she really have chemistry with Matt James? What evidence do we have of that?

