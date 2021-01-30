The Bachelor spoilers: Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James’ big date







Want to get a sense of what’s coming for Matt James on Monday’s The Bachelor episode 5? For starters, it looks as though Rachael Kirkconnell will be receiving a one-on-one date.

At this point in the show, this makes a reasonable amount of sense. Rachael has felt like a favorite on the series for a while, as she’s received a group-date rose in the past and clearly has a great deal of chemistry with Matt. The problem we have a viewer is that honestly, we don’t know that much about her. Maybe this date offers up a chance to change that.

Based on the sneak peek below, this date is going to feel like several others that we’ve seen over the years where the contestant is treated to all sorts of fantastic outfits and shoes. It’s the shopping spree date! If you are appearing on a season of The Bachelor, this probably is one of the dates you want to be on the most; it allows you a chance to get some cool outfits if nothing else! Only one person gets the final rose; everyone else just gets a cool experience and this is probably better than some date that either leaves you terrified or having to fight with some of the other women.

Rachael clearly seems to be enjoying herself on this date, and she notes to the camera that she’s never had a pair of shoes before this that cost over $40. Consider this to be a change then!

Here’s our question with Rachael — will she be able to handle some of the post-date jeopardy? Remember that this is the sort of date that a lot of the other contestants probably will not love hearing about (or seeing) later, and this has been an especially toxic house so far this season.

