Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 30? Current schedule







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that there’s been a ton of repeats as of late, and with that, there’s likely an interest in actually getting something more from this cast and crew again.

Luckily, the wait is finally over! Tonight (January 30), you are going to have a chance to see your first new show in more than a month. Clearly a lot has changed since then — it’s a new year and a new president. For SNL, the question becomes if this means a new approach to the show. There is a lot with this that, for the time being, we don’t have a clear answer on. Will the writers continue to lean hard into politics, or try to come up with sketches that are more timeless in nature?

Given that tonight’s host is The Office star John Krasinski, we have a feeling that the show is going to lead hard into a feel-good anger. John’s uplifting web series Some Good News created a lot of headlines during quarantine last year, and times are still tough for a lot of people out there. With the pandemic still raging there are a lot of people likely looking for a source of hope coming from somewhere — a new episode of SNL could be the very thing that cures what ails them.

We certainly do still expect something political in the cold open, and then also topical humor during Weekend Update. Beyond that, almost anything and everything is far game. The musical guest tonight, meanwhile, is Machine Gun Kelly, and you can watch a promo featuring him and Krasinski here.

Beyond this weekend, Dan Levy will be hosting the show for the first time on Saturday, February 6. Meanwhile, the February 13 SNL will be emceed by the great Regina King. We’ve got three weeks of great comedy ahead; hopefully, the wait will prove to be very much worthwhile!

What do you want to see on Saturday Night Live tonight?

Are you happy the show is back? Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around — there are more updates coming. (Photo: NBC.)

