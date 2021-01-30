Saturday Night Live preview: John Krasinski, Machine Gun Kelly hopes







You’ve been waiting a really long time in order to see it, but this weekend, Saturday Night Live is finally going to return with new episodes! Not only that, but there is also a notable host coming on board in John Krasinski.

For those who don’t know, the former star of The Office was originally supposed to host the show last season, but those plans were derailed due to the onset of the global pandemic. This is a chance to make up for that and perhaps celebrate some of the good things that he has done over the past year. Think, for starters, about his program Some Good News that he has been putting together on YouTube. While John does have the sequel to A Quiet Place coming down the road to the big screen, we’re thinking about this weekend as a fun, celebratory show more so than one where the host is setting out to promote one individual property.

Is there a chance that we may see a spoof of The Office? Sure, especially since Peacock just picked up the streaming rights to the series. From a higher-up point of view, there may be a real push to include something like that in tonight’s show. We’re still not sure if they will, mostly because you need to have a really good angle to pull it off at this point.

If you look below, you can see a promo that not only hypes up John as the host, but also Machine Gun Kelly as the musical guest. It’s a reminder that this is the first show of 2021, but also the first with a new president in Joe Biden. Given how much Alec Baldwin’s Trump defined the last four years at SNL, it will be curious to see how the show turns the page. We’re honestly not sure we never need to see Baldwin as the former President again … though that is really up to Lorne Michaels and the production crew.

