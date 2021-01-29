





Is Peyton Alex Smith leaving Legacies, and also his role of Rafael Waithe after more than two seasons on the job? There is a lot to talk through within this article, so let’s just get right to it.

Given that the title of season 3 episode 2 was “Goodbyes Really Do Suck,” we imagined that we’d be waving farewell to someone. That someone just turned out to be Rafael. There were so many tough moments as we prepared for his farewell, but none more powerful than seeing his own personal heaven — or Peace, as this franchise often likes to call it. Technically, this is a prison world, but still. He could be there with some of his friends and revel in his own happiness. (That moment Hope said “always and forever” basically broke our soul — the best callback ever.)

Beyond Hope’s goodbye, that last moment with Rafael and Landon was something special. It was there that Landon reiterated to him that he could come back at any time. In the meantime, Landon gets to spend time with his family.

So does any of this mean that Smith is leaving the show for good? This is where things get a little bit more complicated. Legacies is a world where characters can always come back. Remember when Alaric was killed off on The Vampire Diaries? He’s now been around this franchise just about longer than anyone. Yet, after this episode, we have to imagine he’ll be gone for a while.

In the end, we’ll always say that Rafael could’ve had more to do through his time on Legacies. There are some stories there that we’ll always have to wonder about. If this is it, though, we will remember the character fondly … and hope that Landon does take heed to some of Rafael’s last advice to go out and live his life the best possible way.

What did you tonight about tonight’s new episode of Legacies season 3?

Do you think that Rafael will be gone for good? Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back for other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

