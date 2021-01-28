Legacies season 3 episode 3 spoilers, photo: ‘Salvatore: The Musical!’







Next week on Legacies season 3 episode 3, be prepared for a story like no other! In particular, this will be one of the craziest stories yet. This is “Salvatore: The Musical!,” a celebration of The Vampire Diaries / The Originals in song. It will be bold, bizarre, and probably funny at times seeing some of these characters imitate the likes of Elena, Damon, and other familiar faces. It’s one generation honoring the one that came before, though the idea of The Vampire Diaries as “last generation” is one of those things that totally makes us feel old.

(For those wondering, the photo above is just one of many released by The CW at present.)

Below, we’ve got the full Legacies season 3 episode 3 synopsis with other news on what lies ahead:

THE SALVATORE SCHOOL PRESENTS “SALVATORE: THE MUSICAL” – The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical. Jason Stone directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#303). Original airdate 2/4/2021.

It goes without saying that there is a lot of fun to be had here, but there are also a few serious questions. Take, for example, what is going on with Hope — why does she want to run away from this musical? Is it due to her past? Also, how will this story play into episode 4 and beyond? We don’t think that this episode is going to be standalone entirely; this isn’t a show with so many episodes that it can throw one completely into the wind.

