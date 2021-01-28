





Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? We’ll be sure to give you an answer to that here, plus also talk about some other changes afoot for the show.

Given that there is a lot to dive into within this piece, let’s begin by sharing the bad news: There is no new episode coming up tonight. It’s been the plan for over a month now to bring the ensemble drama back on in March, though there have been changes regarding some of the particulars.

Take, for example, the specific return date. The original plan was for A Million Little Things to return on Thursday, March 4. It is now coming back on Thursday, March 11. This move has everything to do with the similar change for Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, which each had filming delays earlier this month due to the pandemic hitting Los Angeles County hard. (A Million Little Things films in Vancouver, and was not as impacted.)

Here is the other thing that you need to know: A Million Little Things is also going to be moving timeslots. With ABC premiering the Katey Sagal series Rebel on April 8, this show will shift back to Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time starting on April 7. While we’re slightly concerned that this could hurt the overall viewership, it’s nothing to sound an alarm over. It feels pretty likely still that a season 4 of A Million Little Things will happen, whether it be due to the devoted audience or positive reviews. There’s just a lot for the writers still to dive into here, and this is a show that a lot of people crave in a time like this. It offers up a dose of comfort, even if Eddie, Gary, Katherine, or another character is going through some hard times.

Because of the return-date delay, you could be waiting until mid-February to get a whole host of details as to what lies ahead. Be prepared for that…

