A Million Little Things season 3 episode 5 return date delayed; other twists







There are a couple of different things worth diving into today when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3, but let’s start with the return date. After thinking for all of 2021 that the show will be back on March 4, that is being delayed a week until March 11.

So what gives with that? Ironically, we think it has more to do with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 than anything going on with the David Giuntoli drama. For a little while earlier this month, production was paused on several Los Angeles-based productions, which of course included the greater Grey’s universe. A Million Little Things wasn’t subject to this, given that they film in Vancouver … not that it matters all that much in the big picture here.

No matter the reasoning, we’re just going to have to wait until March 11. It is what it is there, and that’s not the only big announcement that we have to report on now. ABC also confirmed today that come April 8, the Thursdays-at-10:00 p.m. timeslot will be taken over by Rebel, the new drama set to star Katey Sagal. This means that A Million Little Things will be moving back to its original timeslot of Wednesdays at 10:00 starting on April 7. Hopefully, viewers remember to follow it — this is a show that clearly deserves a season 4, given how it makes us feel and how it does still look as though the audience is expanding.

With the slightly later return date in mind, odds are we will be waiting until mid-to-late February in order to get more insight on some of the stories coming up. We’re sure that Gary’s struggles helping Darcy will be one important plotline, as well as how Eddie is doing following his accident and his struggle to stay clean.

What do you most want to see when it comes to A Million Little Things season 3 when it returns?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for other news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







