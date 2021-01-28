Big Sky season 1 spoilers: Michelle Forbes and more sign on!







With Big Sky serving as one of the breakout hits of this television season, we can’t say that we’re shocked it is booking familiar faces. Who wouldn’t want to be a part of something like this?

According to a report from Deadline, five new familiar faces are going to be joining the ABC drama later this year, and that is in addition to Monk alum Ted Levine, who was already announced.

Michelle Forbes – This one excites us greatly. The former The Killing star is going to appear as Margaret, wife to Levine’s powerful ranch owner Horst Kleinsasse. Based on some of the early details that are out there, it’s looking more and more like he will have a huge role in the second half of the season.

Per Margaret’s official character description, “she seems to be the picture-perfect ranch wife who knows her place, likes to bake and loves all of her children equally, but scratch the surface and there’s real steel beneath.” In other words, everyone needs to watch out for her…

Britt Robertson – Coming off of For the People, the actress will play Margaret and Horst’s daughter Cheyenne. She “used to be Daddy’s (Levine) girl, but that ended when she grew up, ran off and made some poor life choices. Her brothers don’t weigh her opinion at all, brushing aside her ideas for the ranch as feminine nonsense.” (Kyle Schmid was previously announced as playing one of her brothers.)

Michael Raymond-James – Here you have the first-born son Blake! The True Blood and Once Upon a Time alum is a guy who “turned his back on the ranch and went to the city to make his own way. He’s smart but a black-out drunk, and gets pulled back into the family dysfunction when he comes home to deal with the ranch.” (A lot of these castings have a distinct Yellowstone vibe to them … no?)

Ryan Dorsey – In rounding out Horst and Margaret’s family, the Stumptown alum is playing younger son Rand. He is “wiry, smart and quiet with a coiled intensity. He loves his mother and hates her in equal parts. Tormented by buried secrets.” Who doesn’t have secrets in this world?

Omar Metwally – Finally, a character who is not a part of this family! The Affair alum is taking on the role of Deputy US Marshal Frank Lindor. Let’s just hope that he is nowhere near as corrupt as Rick Legarski.

What do you think about this round of Big Sky season 1 casting news?

(Photo: ABC.)

