Big Sky episode 7 spoilers: Will Cassie, Jenny find Ronald?







Just in case Big Sky was not intense enough for you at the moment, brace for what is coming on episode 7 next week. This installment, entitled “I Fall to Pieces,” will have the task of pushing Cassie and Jenny’s search for Ronald to the next level.

Here’s the big problem that the two of them have — without Ronald, it’s a lot harder to prove anything with Rick Legarski. Unfortunately, Ronald knows that he’s in trouble. He may not be the most shrewd adversary we’ve ever seen, but he’s desperate — we’ve certainly learned over time that desperate people are, in fact, going to do desperate things. Almost anything can happen with that in mind — and judging from the Big Sky episode 7 synopsis, you have to be prepared for your jaw to hit the ground:

“I Fall to Pieces” – Cassie and Jenny work against the clock to find Ronald and prove Legarski’s guilt, calling on Grace to join their efforts and bravely help them in the process. Just when all the pieces start falling into place, Ronald’s emotions get the best of him as he makes an unthinkable decision, even for him. Merilee plays an unwilling and life-changing role in turning the case on its head on “Big Sky,” TUESDAY, FEB. 2 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

One thing that is clear is that Big Sky is not afraid to kill off big characters, and they’ll do that at just about any possible moment. (Who would’ve imagined that we would lose Legarski so early?) Given that we’re so early in the season, don’t expect resolution on all things Ronald just yet. Even if he’s captured or killed, there are remnants from this operation that remain. We don’t even think that this show is about just resolving the specific issue of the trafficked women; it’s also about the psychology of those around them, and how this horrific operation was able to go on for so long, right under the noses of so many people. All of it needs a reckoning of some sort.

