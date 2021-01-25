Big Sky episode 6 promo spoilers, the latest casting news







Are you ready for the arrival of Big Sky episode 6 on ABC tomorrow? We certainly know that we are, given there are SO many questions we need answers for.

Let’s start with this: What is Cassie going to do after shooting Legarski? You’ve got the missing women to think about, the fact that she committed such a specific act, and there have been plenty of people throughout the area willing to support the Sheriff — despite all of the obvious signs that he was creepy personified.

The next order of business now is this: What is Ronald going to do? We know that he’s going to be the target of an investigation, and he just so happens to know it, too. He’s going to be doing whatever he can to run from the situation, and the promo below teases his overall state of panic.

We said this back at the end of episode 5 and it remains true now: Killing Legarski only just scratches the surface of this problem. This is going to be a sprawling issue that takes place throughout much of Big Sky season 1, and there could be new players who enter the picture both good and bad.

With that in mind, may we now present the latest round of casting news? According to a new report from Deadline, Monk alum Ted Levine is joining the show in a series-regular role of Horst Kleinsasser. He is described as a “once-powerful man [who] has suffered a stroke and can only whisper, and knows he has to pass the ranch throne on to one of his children.” Where is he going to land? We know from Monk that Levine is more than capable of playing a hard-nosed cop hero, but there could also be a sinister nature to this role, as well. We’re expecting a lot of nuance, and that Horst may be holding onto way more secrets than he lets on at first.

