Big Sky episode 6 spoilers: Jenny and Cassie search for Ronald







Big Sky episode 6 is poised to arrive on ABC come Tuesday, January 26 after a significant amount of time off the air. Will the return prove to be worth the wait? We’re certainly hoping so. We’re assuming entering the episode that Rick Legarski is dead, mostly because we have no clue how he could survive the gunshot fired at him in the fall finale.

Yet, provided that he is gone, there are some other questions that still remain. Take, for example, what is going to happen when it comes Ronald. Jenny and Cassie still have to find him, and Merrilee will have to deal with some shocking truths related to her husband. There is still a lot to unpack here, and we still think that the trafficking operation goes so much deeper and there are new opponents that we will learn a little bit more about over time.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and share the official Big Sky episode 6 synopsis — it does at least give you a good sense of what’s coming:

“The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood” – After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrilee grapples with the fact that she didn’t truly know her husband, while Helen learns more about her son’s recent activities when “Big Sky” returns TUESDAY, JAN. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We’d be shocked honestly if this is an episode that carries with it a cliffhanger anywhere close to what we just saw in the most-recent episode. Not every installment has to be a jaw-dropper of that degree. There are some other directions that the story can go, and we’re interested in seeing what some of those could be.

