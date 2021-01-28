Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving SEAL Team? Is this Ray Perry’s last stand?







Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving SEAL Team, and his role of Ray Perry? We know that we’ve been asking this question for many weeks now. What’s the reason for that? It has a LOT to do with the simple fact that his life has been on the line ever since he was captured!

Entering tonight’s episode, the situation was a little more dire than ever. Think about it — Ray was stuck on a vessel, surrounded by water, and not in a position where he could be easily found. While he’s been kept alive so far, there has long been a ticking clock here. One wrong move by Jason or the rest of his former teammates and it could spell doom for Ray’s future. The only thing going for them is their skill set, and that we knew going into this episode that Davis was going to be able to locate the vessel Ray was on. Of course, locating it and finding him on board are two different things.

We should also note that, for now, there have been zero reports that Brown is actually set to leave the show, whether it be now or in the future.

As we’ve been doing for the past few weeks, we’re going to have some updates as this episode progresses. We’re nervous for now, but hopeful — haven’t we seen Jason and the rest of the team escape some perilous situations before? It’s a big part of what they do.

Related News – Check out more news on when SEAL Team could be returning

What do you think is going to happen with Ray Perry on SEAL Team tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! We’ve got SO much more coverage coming on SEAL Team; we don’t want you to miss any of it.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







