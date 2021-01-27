SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 return date for David Boreanaz, cast







Curious to know the SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 return date following the events of tonight’s episode, or to get a larger look at the upcoming schedule? Consider this article your source for all of the above.

Let us begin, though, by focusing in on the immediate future — following the events of tonight’s new “Horror Has a Face,” you will not see anything next week other than a repeat. Meanwhile, CBS has another repeat scheduled for February 10. What gives with that? A lot of it has to do with the state of production amidst the global pandemic — filming in Los Angeles was temporarily suspended earlier this month, and SEAL Team is one of many shows that films in and around the county. With it taking so long to get episodes made, there is clearly no desire to rush things along at an unfeasible pace.

For now, the network does have SEAL Team season 4 episode 7 scheduled for February 17 — but we caution you that this could be subject to change. It is still rather early, as we currently do not know either the episode’s title or any other details all about what’s coming up next.

We know that there are people out there eager for more of a continuous run of episodes and personally, we do still believe that it’s going to happen — it may just not be until a little bit later in the season. We do believe that CBS is opting for more of a cautious approach, since they need to see how many episodes they can film. Once they’re at a point where they are closer to wrapping things up, we believe them we’ll start to see more runs of one episode airing the week following the next.

