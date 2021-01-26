NCIS season 18 episode 6 spoilers: Can an injured McGee still help?







Tonight’s NCIS season 18 episode 6 is right around the corner, and we know entering it that physically, Timothy McGee will be on the mend. It’s clear that he is not 100% as of yet, but he’s going to be itching to contribute to the team once more — and the photo above from “1mm” may be all the proof you need.

In this photo, you can see Sean Murray’s character seemingly working to examine something with Gibbs. He’s still wearing a sling on his arm and it looks as though he’s out of the office, but he may still be doing what he can to contribute to the case.

The better question that we have entering this episode is simply this: Is Gibbs paying him a visit for his help, or to actually try and help him? We do think that it’s important it is the latter for a couple of different reasons, starting with the fact that Gibbs needs to be the one to introduce a conversation here. He shot Tim! Regardless of his reasoning (and we know that he was trying to save his life), you don’t get that out of your head overnight if you are McGee. These two do have an important relationship that dates all the way back to season 1, and communication will be the best way to build towards a stronger future. McGee’s mental health is extremely important to him being the best agent and man he can be.

Eventually, we do think that McGee will make his way back to the office and will be solving cases in the way that he often has. We just want to make sure he’s 100% in all aspects as soon as humanly possible.

