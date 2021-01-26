Chicago Fire season 9 episode 6 spoilers: Kidd, Severide drama ahead







Based on what we’ve seen so far on Chicago Fire season 9, it goes without saying that there will be conflict with Stella and Severide. These two characters have been in a good place in their relationship, but we’re worried about Kelly being closed off. Why is that? It has a lot to do with what he’s heard about her promotion, and also not knowing how to have a lot of conversation with her about it.

Sooner or later, this is going to come to a head. Maybe that will be on the sixth episode of the season, one where the barriers between the two of them are going to start to become a little more clear.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 6 synopsis with more news on what’s ahead:

02/10/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Gallo makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue leaving Casey steaming that his direct orders were not obeyed. Kidd feels a strain in her relationship with Severide. Brett and Mackey find themselves searching for answers following a series of suspicious calls.

Clearly, this episode of Chicago Fire is going to be one that throws conflict at you from more or less all directions. The question is whether or not these people will be able to patch things up again by the end of the hour. We’re not sure that there is a clear answer to that right now, though we’re a little more optimistic about the drama between Gallo and Casey. They have no real stakes in their relationship; because of that, we don’t think that the producers are going to be able to linger on this for all that long.

In the long-term future for Stellaride, we of course still see great things. Kelly just has this ability to not stay out of his own way. Maybe at some point he will figure it out; we can only hope so, or if nothing else, he knows when to recover whenever he does make mistakes.

