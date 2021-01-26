9-1-1 season 4 episode 3 spoilers: Preparing for the crossover!







There are a few things of note to mention as we prepare for 9-1-1 season 4 episode 3, but the biggest one has to be this: The crossover is coming! This will be the first time that this show and 9-1-1: Lone Star cross paths in a substantial way, and most of it will be taking place on the spin-off next week.

Yet, you will still see in 9-1-1 proper some of the steps that allow these characters to visit Texas. To go along with it, we’re also going to be seeing a dangerous case for Athena, more of Hen’s med-school journey, and also Buck looking for a shoulder to lean on. Take a look at the attached synopsis for a few more details:

The 118 race to save a man under siege by his high-tech smart home, and a yoga teacher who has lost her vision. Athena hunts down a bank robber disguised by Covid protocols. Meanwhile, Buck confides in Maddie, Hen clashes with her antagonizing medical school lab partner and members of the 118’s crew prep for an out-of-state mission in the all-new “Future Tense” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Feb. 1 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-403) (TV-14 L, V)

This is one of those episodes that will have to do a careful job balancing all of these stories out. We understand right away that it’s going to be easy for the show to focus on the crossover — but you don’t want the rest of the journey to be lost along the way. The story we’re perhaps the most interested in is the man taking on his own high-tech home — it does feel like something like this could happen in the modern day and age. (Also, we imagine that the writers’ room has a field day coming up with some of the disaster-of-the-week storylines. Think in terms of a giant white-board full of ideas.)

