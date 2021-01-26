9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 3 spoilers: The full 9-1-1 crossover







For those eagerly awaiting the 9-1-1 / 9-1-1: Lone Star crossover event, it’s officially going to be at your doorstep next week! A few cast members from the original show are on their way to Austin, and with that, they’ll take on one of the most ambitious rescues yet.

The crossover event will technically begin on next week’s 9-1-1 proper, but it’s Lone Star where the bulk of the story is. You’ll see familiar faces interact with new characters, and there’s something fun that comes with seeing these relationships play out. Since these characters exist within two separate worlds most of the time, we don’t think too much will linger here between them for the next few episodes. Instead, we’re inclined to think that this episode will be built mostly on action and fan service. Let’s be clear — we have no problem with that foundation whatsoever.

To get a few more specifics on the crossover story itself, check out the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

As a wildfire spreads across Texas, Evan “Buck” Buckley, Henrietta “Hen” Wilson and Eddie Diaz from the 118 firehouse in Los Angeles arrive in Austin to help Capt. Strand and the 126. As the crews race to save a group of teenagers trapped by the fire at a campground, Owen and Hen fight for their lives in the aftermath of a helicopter crash in the all-new “Hold the Line” episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, Feb. 1 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-203) (TV-14 D, L, V)

It’s our personal opinion that Fox would like to do more of these in the years to come, especially post-pandemic when it is a little bit safer. Some of that may come down the ratings, which would assume will be rather great! Viewers watch crossovers in big numbers; we’ve seen that time and time again over the years.

What excites you the most when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 3?

Is it the crossover event itself, or just a chance to see some of the Lone Star characters again? Be sure to share in the attached comments. (Photo: Fox.)

