FBI season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Tension erupts with Maggie, OA







In the event you did not know, FBI season 3 episode 4 is slated to arrive on CBS tomorrow night! It is airing at a special time after the AFC Championship Game, and bringing you a case that is stuffed full of tension.

So what is the core of the problem for Maggie and OA in the sneak peek below? Judgment, and whether or not Maggie is doing the right thing going along with Nestor’s plan to wait on an arrest. In OA’s mind, Maggie’s boyfriend is trying to protect a killer in order to make a big, splashy arrest-moment later. He’s worried that Nestor buying his time could lead to disastrous consequences, but Maggie feels like there’s value in waiting. There’s more that can be accomplished. She’s confident in it, and it has nothing to do with her feelings for Nestor.

It goes without saying that what Maggie does here could have enormous consequences. If she goes along with Nestor’s plan and it fails, there could be dramatic ripples that go through the rest of the team. If it works, however, then she garners an even greater amount of success and it settles some of OA’s concerns. It comes down to her own personal instinct, and we expect that she will take whatever feelings she has out of the equation.

Will there be tension for Maggie and Nestor? Moving forward signs point towards yes, but that may not necessarily come in this episode. Remember that we’ve only seen three episodes of this season! That’s crazy to think given where we are in traditional TV seasons, but that is a consequence of this era. There should be more continuous episodes coming down the line.

