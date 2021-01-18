FBI season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Are Maggie, Nestor on the rocks?







While FBI season 3 has been off the air for a good while now, we’re going to be getting a lot of it in a short period of time soon. Next week, for example, there will be a new episode after the AFC Championship Game. Following that, there is another installment entitled “Clean Slate” set to air on January 26.

On the surface, the big-ticket item in this episode will probably be the case — that makes sense, given that it’s a dramatic one involving a shocking kidnapping and family secrets. Yet, there’s a personal story for Maggie Bell in here that we’re just as excited for. Earlier this season, we learned about her relationship with Nestor and how that evolved when she was away from OA and her team. The dynamic between her and Nestor inevitably changed when she returned to her old job, and it’s about to change again courtesy of some new information that catches her off guard. What has he been keeping from him, and will it be enough to shatter what they have?

For a few early details, be sure to view the full FBI season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Clean Slate” – As the team searches for a young girl who was kidnapped from a cabin during a family vacation, they discover that the abduction may be tied to a skeleton in her family’s closet. Also, Maggie questions her relationship with Nestor when she learns he hasn’t been completely honest with her, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

We have wondered for a while now if Maggie’s relationship with Nestor was going to end, mostly because it is hard to keep these things going with recurring guest stars as opposed to series regulars. With that being said, we don’t want to sit here and say that this relationship is toast. There are a lot of ways things could still play out.

