American Gods season 3 episode 3 video: Can Wednesday see Demeter?







American Gods season 3 episode 3 is coming to Starz’s app in just a matter of hours! There are some important things coming for Shadow Moon, while Laura is doing whatever she can to escape her prison-like fate. There are hardships and heartbreak present here, as well as major characters facing peril in a way that they haven’t to date.

Yet, for the sake of this article now, we want to put the focus more on Mr. Wednesday. What is he up to? What sort of issues from his past are we confronting? Instead of an issue, it’s really more of a person in the form of Demeter. The two have a history, but in the sneak peek below, you can see Wednesday is trying to put his best foot forward. He shows up with flowers, ready to practice whatever niceties he can to get his foot in the door. The entire scene is amusing and speaks to one of American Gods’ signature charms — the presence of these deities as though they are everyday people. We don’t get to see Demeter herself in the preview; consider this more of a worthy introduction to the weird world around her.

To get some other insight about the story overall, we recommend that you check out the full American Gods season 3 episode 3 synopsis:

As the search for the missing girl continues, Shadow dreams of Bilquis, a hint that she too may be in danger. Wednesday discovers the whereabouts of his old love, the Greek goddess Demeter, and resolves to free her from the grip of an unscrupulous antagonist. Meanwhile, an impatient Laura is forced to confront her troubled past in purgatory.

There’s no need of creating some laundry list of expectations right before this episode airs, but we do at least want to say this: The incredible Blythe Danner is playing Demeter. If that doesn’t get you excited, what will?

