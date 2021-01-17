American Gods season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Shadow looks for Bilquis







When American Gods season 3 episode 3 arrives on Starz next weekend, there are a whole new set of challenges that await Shadow Moon. There’s an investigation that needs to be had when it comes to Alison, and there also just so happens to be a search underway.

In the promo that aired after tonight’s sprawling episode 2, you can see Shadow giving Mr. Wednesday a call, where in it he makes clear that he needs to see Bilquis. Wednesday wants to know if it’s about his dreams, and unfortunately, we can’t say for sure that said meeting happens. All we have is Shadow calling out for the character at the end of the preview.

As for the search for Alison, it seems to be reaching a bloody conclusion. The tricky thing about Lakeside is that Shadow has to be a totally different version of himself. The identity of Ricky Whittle’s character has been at the center of the show from the very beginning, with him finding out more of who he is via Wednesday as opposed to someone else he’s long perceived himself to be. This only adds to it, as he has to balance relationships from Marguerite and others.

So what else is coming in episode 3? Be prepared for a chance encounter featuring Wednesday, and also Laura being told that she needs to “acknowledge reality.” This is an episode that will have a lot going on, but we’ve seen through the first two seasons that these things can all eventually connect in some interesting and surprising ways. That’s certainly something that we hope transpires within at least the first half of the season — we’re not so delusional as to think we’re getting all sorts of answers fairly soon.

