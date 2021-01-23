Legacies season 3 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Salvatore: The Musical!’ is here







Legacies season 3 episode 3 is one that a LOT of people have been eager to see. It’s the musical! This is a story we have LONG wanted to see, mostly because this is one of those few shows that can actually pull a musical off.

When most shows try to do a musical, it comes across as hokey. It’s not all that hard to understand why. It doesn’t serve as a perfect tonal fit much of the time, but with the weird and fantastical stuff that Legacies brings you, it can totally work. This episode could be all sorts of weird and wonderful, and it also ties back into the past of The Vampire Diaries / The Originals. Want to know more? Then check out the full synopsis!

THE SALVATORE SCHOOL PRESENTS “SALVATORE: THE MUSICAL” – The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical. Jason Stone directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#303). Original airdate 2/4/2021.

Why is Hope removing herself from all of this? It likely has to do with how connected she is to everything from those earlier worlds. While most of the students have at least some sort of distance (other than the twins), her past is dotted with darkness. It may not be something worth singing about!

Also, maybe she’s just not into the musical itself — or there’s something else going on underneath the surface. We don’t think we’re in a position to either say or know anything for sure as of now.

