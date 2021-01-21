Legacies season 3 episode 2 spoilers: The last before the musical!







It’s not often that we hype up an episode with what’s coming up after the episode, but this is what we’re doing with Legacies season 3 episode 2. There’s no way around it. For most of the fall, we’ve been buzzing internally with excitement over the big musical episode — now, we know it is right around the corner.

Go ahead and consider “Goodbyes Sure to Suck” as the bridge between the premiere and the big song-and-dance airing in February. There’s ALL sorts of crazy stuff coming in this hour. Think in terms of the fear of death looming over everyone like a dark cloud. It’s shocking to think how much the afterlife was a theme for the premiere, and how seamlessly that could be continuing into episode 2. This could be a pretty dark hour (even by Legacies standards) — you may actually need a musical on the other side as a chaser.

If you haven’t seen the official episode 2 synopsis, take a look at it below. We think it’s pretty good source of added insight:

FINDING PEACE – The Super Squad pull out all the stops when they learn some devastating news involving one of their own. Alaric (Matthew Davis) turns to Sheriff Mac (Bianca Kajlich) for help getting some timely affairs in order. Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Chris Lee and Ben Levin also star. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Benjamin Raab & Deric A. Hughes (#302). Original airdate 1/28/2021.

Who are we the most worried about?

Alaric. Anytime you see the words “getting some timely affairs in order,” we automatically have a chill running down our spine. Maybe he doesn’t die, but him preparing for it certainly is a bad omen. Also, Alaric’s familiar with death at this point; he knows how to prepare for it.

Keep some tissues handy … just in case.

Have any Legacies season 3 episode 2 expectations?

Be sure to share in the comments! In due time, we’ll have even more insight. (Photo: The CW.)

