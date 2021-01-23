Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7 spoilers: Bill Engvall returns!







Recently, we noted that with Last Man Standing, it’s important to have callbacks in its final season. All of its major characters of course need to have closure, but the same could be said for some of its minor players at the same time.

Even if you don’t see Bill Engvall all that often as Reverend Paul, he’s still important. Religion is an important part of Mike Baxter’s life, and it’s something not commonly explored in many other sitcoms these days. It’s important that the show revisits this at least one more time before the final curtain drops; luckily, they’re doing this on the February 11 episode entitled “Preschool Confidential.”

We can’t sit here and tell you with confidence that Reverend Paul will have any particular end to his story on Last Man Standing — this may not even be his final appearance. What we can say, however, is that we’re glad to get an update on him after the time jump at the start of the season. What is he up to now? For specifics, check out the Last Man Standing season 9 episode 7 synopsis below:

Vanessa’s attempt to have both her granddaughters admitted to an elite preschool puts her in a sticky situation to return a political favor. Meanwhile, Mike worries Rev. Paul is taking advantage of Kyle in the all-new “Preschool Confidential” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 11 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-907) (TV-PG D, L)

If the Reverend is taking advantage of Kyle, it’s a reminder that preachers aren’t perfect. He may not even notice it! The storyline with Vanessa, meanwhile, is sort of a reminder of the small-scale ways that politics impact someone’s life. Everyone expects something from you and it can put you in quicksand super-fast. You gotta be able to hold firm to some principles and know exactly how to respond to these sort of situations.

