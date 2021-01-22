Last Man Standing season 9 episode 5 spoilers: The toddler debate







Last Man Standing season 9 episode 5 features a choice for the ages — and probably comedy for all of us as viewers. Let’s just say that we’re glad we are not Vanessa Baxter at the moment.

The title for this upcoming episode is “Outdoor Toddler,” and Nancy Travis’ character finds herself in a spot where she must choose between two granddaughters. Who do you go with? What choice will make people less upset? She has to figure out who will be the spokes-toddler for an Outdoor Man campaign, and remember, this isn’t just about the kids. She stands to get a reaction from Kristin and Mandy, as well! There is a political side to being a parent, and she’s going to have to flex every social muscle she can to get out of this situation without ruffling feathers.

Then again, is it wrong to hope for some ruffling? Isn’t that the point of a show like this?

If you haven’t seen the synopsis below, it amps up the excitement and gives you a sense of what Ryan and Mike are up to, as well:

When Vanessa asks Ed to revive the Outdoorman Toddler campaign, she is forced to choose between her two new granddaughters for the ad. Meanwhile, Ryan’s plan to buy a house on Mike’s street hits a snag – Mike – in the all-new “Outdoor Toddler” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 28 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-903) (TV-PG L)

The Ryan – Mike story is intriguing mostly from the “how awkward will this be?” standpoint. We’re stoked to understand Mike’s reasoning and to see what these conversations are like. There may also be an emotional undercurrent here that you don’t see coming. This is the final season; tears will probably flow at some point. They’re probably closer to the series finale, but still.

What do you want to see on Last Man Standing season 9 episode 5?

Who do you think Vanessa is going to choose, and where do you think the comedy fallout is going to land? Share your thoughts + predictions below! (Photo: Fox.)

