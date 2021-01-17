Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6 spoilers: Jay Leno’s return & more







Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6 is going to air on Fox come February 4, and this episode will mark the return of a familiar face. While Jay Leno has been a semi-regular presence on the sitcom as of late, this episode (entitled “A Fool and his Money”) is going to be largely about him.

Given that season 9 is the final season of the show, we imagine that closure is going to be a big thing for a lot of the series’ recurring characters. You want to ensure that these people have something that feels like an ending, and you need to make sure it’s done early enough so that you still have time to tie up other loose ends. We’re not saying that this episode is the end of the road for Joe by any means, but it’s a story that could at least bring us closer to one … while also providing some comedy along the way.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 6 synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

Mike regrets convincing Joe to use his inheritance money to buy a classic jeep when he realizes how he intends to restore it. Meanwhile, Kristin and Ryan worry that Mandy and Kyle are teaching Sarah bad language in the all-new “A Fool and his Money” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 4 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-906) (TV-PG D, L)

We do love that Last Man Standing continues to find a way to embrace Leno’s love of cars, and it also feels in line with some of what the show’s viewership would be into, as well. The story about Mandy and Kyle/Kristin and Ryan, meanwhile, is a reminder of why the producers did the time jump that they chose to — it gave them enough time and room to breathe.

