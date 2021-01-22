SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 sneak peek: Can Ray escape?







It’s true: CBS is making you wait for SEAL Team. It’s been more than a week now since we saw Ray literally shipped off on a boat. His fate still perilously hangs in the balance. We know that there are answers coming on the subject of his survival, though the writers are clearly ratcheting up the hype with each passing hour.

So as you prepare for season 4 episode 6 to arrive on CBS next week, what better thing to do than watch the latest sneak peek? This preview offers a sense of where Ray is set to be, but also his last-ditch attempt to escape. This is an important thing to remember about Neil Brown Jr.’s character: He’s a fighter. He is never going to be the sort of person to just accept his fate and not push forward with some sort of plan.

His plan in episode 6 is clear: Survival. He’ll do whatever he can, and he recognizes that he can’t be reliant on anyone else. Ray knows Jason, Clay, Davis, and Sonny. He recognizes that they will push themselves to the limit to find him. He also knows there are no guarantees. If he sees even the slightest opportunity, he’s going to jump at it.

Unfortunately, we don’t think it’s going to be so easy as Ray fighting his way out of this situation. His escape could set in motion a larger mission, though, one where he works on the inside while his one-time Bravo teammates work to both locate and extract him. This is an all-hands-on-deck sort of mission, and also the sort that’s going to leave you with your jaw on the ground at various points. If that doesn’t happen, has the whole arc been worth it?

What are you most hoping to see on SEAL Team season 4 episode 6?

Do you think there is a serious concern that Ray could die? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around for some other news.

