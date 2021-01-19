SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 video: Is this Ray’s last message?







We have a good sense already of how anxious SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 is going to make us before it even starts airing. Very anxious. We’re very-much concerned for Ray Perry’s life judging from the latest promo released by CBS.

Is it possible that Ray still finds a way to survive this capture? Absolutely, and we don’t want to act as though he’s already signed his death warrant. With that being said, though, it’s abundantly clear already that the future is not altogether bright for a guy who is stranding out in a boat and forced to record what amounts to a goodbye. He recognizes that he may not make it out of this situation, and even though we know that some of his military brothers are off looking for him, there are no guarantees.

Here is where things get tricky for SEAL Team from a creative standpoint. You want to be able to ensure that there are consequences to a story this long, and that not everything is tied up either neatly or immediately. Yet, at the same time you also want to hope that Ray is safe. Is there a way to both keep everyone alive and also make it so that this arc has weight? That’s what we’re waiting to get a firm answer to. We understand that you can’t do a three-episode arc all about someone’s capture to end it with him being okay and the team moving on as though nothing ever happened. Maybe there are mental scars that Neil Brown Jr.’s character will have to deal with moving forward.

The one last thing we’ll note here is that as viewers, we’re going to be forced to wait a while still to see what lies ahead. How long? Think in terms of Wednesday, January 27 — more than a week away.

