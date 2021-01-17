SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Is Ray Perry lost at sea?







Entering SEAL Team season 4 episode 6, one thing is abundantly clear: Ray is far from being out of the woods. While some of his former Bravo brothers have been looking for him for the better part of the past two episodes, they haven’t been able to bring him home. They’ve tried searching for him by land — now, they better get ready to search for him at sea.

At the conclusion of this past episode, we saw Neil Brown Jr.’s character on board a vessel heading out into the water. Trying to find him here is not going to be easy. Yet, we’re getting a good sense that Davis will be able to get a read on his location, and this could lead to a showdown for the pages. We hope that this episode at least brings us close to the end of this saga, or at the very least reunites Ray with some of his Bravo family.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the newly-released SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Horror Has a Face” – As Ensign Davis tracks Ray’s location to a shipping container in the Mediterranean Ocean, Bravo team becomes increasingly desperate to rescue their brother before it’s too late, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, Jan. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

What makes this episode so intense is that feeling the clock is slowly ticking away. Given that Ray’s been kept alive for so long already, there has to be that sinking feeling that he could be gone at any moment. If you are Jason, Clay, or Sonny, that should push you more than anything to track him down and ensure his safety. From there, maybe we can get a sense as to whether or not the full Bravo gang will be able to get back together.

