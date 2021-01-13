SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 return date for David Boreanaz, cast







Do you want to know the specific SEAL Team season 4 episode 6 return date at CBS? Rest assured that we’ve got that info within this piece.

Obviously, it makes sense for the network to air new episodes as often as they can, but if there is one thing that they don’t want, it’s simply confusion. If no one knows when the show is coming back on the air, that inevitably produces some problems for them. This is why CBS is not airing a new episode next week. They have currently scheduled a repeat for the episode “Edge of Nowhere” in that spot, and that could end up being preempted for inauguration coverage. We think the network is trying to be flexible next week, and would rather not schedule a new episode only to preempt it at the last minute. That only creates further confusion for viewers.

For the time being, CBS has not unveiled a wide array of details for the next SEAL Team episode, though we do at least have a title for it in “Horror Has a Face.” That should be enough to send somewhat of a chill down your spine. It will air on Wednesday, January 27 in its current timeslot.

Where things may get a bit more confusing is that on Wednesday, February 3, we’re right back to a place where SEAL Team is off the air again — there is another repeat scheduled for that time. As for whether or not this remains the case forever, we’ll have to check back in on. All we can do is go off the information that is out there, and it is all subject to change. That is especially the case right now, given that we are at a time where there is so much flux.

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 4 episode 6?

