The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 trailer: Negan battles … himself?







Sometimes, the biggest villain is the one within yourself. That sounds like a line you’d see at the end of a movie trailer, but it works for The Walking Dead. It definitely works once you watch the new trailer below for the remaining “bonus” season 10 episodes premiering next month.

In case you hadn’t heard the news already, these episodes are designed to look and feel different from any other you’ve seen. These were produced during the pandemic and with that, they are smaller and scale and different in style. We’d be shocked if there was any character moving through a sea of undead walkers — the zombies may be a bit more scattered.

Each installment will supposedly be focused on a different character/set of characters. Clearly, one will be critical to Maggie’s evolution. Lauren Cohan was gone from the universe for a while — she missed out on Negan’s redemption-of-sorts as the character proved essential in Alpha’s demise. She’s going to have distrust in him; she’s probably going to want his head on a pike. Can she really accept the idea of him anywhere other than a prison cell? It’s a huge emotional question that needs to be answered.

For Negan himself, his episode could be more about battling the demon within. The trailer closes with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character talking to the most sinister version of himself — think full leather jacket and everything. This represents Negan fighting the impulse to be who he was when he led the Saviors. That part of him will always be there; he can’t deny it. What he can do is evade it and/or prove that the other, better part reigns supreme.

These episodes will set the stage for the 11th and final season — you’ll likely be waiting a while in order to see that.

