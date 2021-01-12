The Walking Dead season 10 episode 17 promo teases individual stories







Come Sunday, February 28 The Walking Dead is going to return to AMC, and bring with it some of the most personal stories we’ve had a chance to see yet within the world of the show. There are six bonus episodes airing in late winter/early spring, and these are meant in some ways to bridge the gap to season 11.

In the video below, you can get a small look at just what we’re talking about here. These are not going to be your standard episodes of the show. They are not anywhere as big when you think about the scale, and they’re not going to contain dozens of cast members in every one. Instead, these are meant to be more along the lines of personal updates. We’ll get a chance to learn more about Maggie in the aftermath of her return, or see more of Daryl and Carol around each other. There’s also going to be a pretty substantial update on Morgan’s backstory, with Hilarie Burton Morgan coming on board to play the real-life Lucille.

The Walking Dead is keeping a lot of the actual video footage under wraps at the moment, not that this should really surprise anyone. Just remember for a moment here that this is a show more than a month away from its return to the air; there is no real need to rush anything along.

Once these bonus episodes are over, we do think you’ll be waiting a good while for the beginning of the final season — think, at the earliest, in terms of a premiere this fall. A lot of it could just come down to the state of things when it comes to the virus.

Related News – Be sure to get some other insight right now when it comes to The Walking Dead

What do you want to see across these The Walking Dead season 10 bonus episodes?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around to get some further insight all about the show. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







