The Challenge season 36 episode 7 preview: Jay & Theresa are in trouble







Next week on The Challenge season 36 episode 7, Jay and Theresa are going to learn a lesson in revenge. You can take your shot in a show like this, but you better be prepared for a counterattack.

Did these two make Ashley mad? Sure, but she’s gone! You don’t have to worry about her causing trouble for you. Your issue comes more now with Cory, Kam, and Kyle — you know, other people who found themselves in trouble tonight. The same goes for all of their friends in the house. There is ZERO love lost for Jay and Theresa now and they are going to be targeted. It’s inevitable. Here is the question to scratch your chin over: How do they get out of this? Performing well is a big part of it. Another part? Laying low and waiting for someone else to blow up their game. This is how Challenge stars have gotten out of binds in the past; you take a breath, and then wait for some ensuing chaos elsewhere.

In the promo that aired tonight, you saw a physical, impressive task teased that could test loyalties once more. (Hence, a chance for someone else to become a target.) Then, a possible physical altercation that probably isn’t as bad as it looks. We’ve just been around these reality TV streets for too long to trust some of what we see in these teases.

The synopsis below gives you a sense of where we’re going here:

Fallout from a shocking blindside puts a target on a strong pair of agents. Devin presses an agent’s buttons, resulting in another night of mayhem. Agents must face their fears while hanging off of a helicopter during “mission: aerial takedown.”

So who are we rooting for? Be prepared for a total cop-out, but it’s whoever plays hard and gives it their all. We don’t want someone to play the middle of the road — the best contestants are ones who compete physically and strategically, but also don’t forget they are there for our entertainment along the way.

