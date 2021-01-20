Bridgerton season 2 renewal: Netflix hints at big news … soon







It’s a foregone conclusion that a Bridgerton season 2 renewal is going to happen. The show was an almost-instant sensation when it arrived on Netflix, and it has everything going for it. Think in terms of a great cast, a beautiful period setting, and the presence of Shonda Rhimes behind the scenes as an executive producer. When the streaming service backed up the armored car full of metaphorical cash to Shonda’s door, this is the sort of hit they were hoping to have.

We can’t sit here and officially announce the renewal tonight: Wouldn’t it be nice if we could? We do still have good news, and it goes as follows: You will probably get a renewal announcement later this week. Probably. Cross your fingers for it. That’s at least the message that Netflix kinda-sorta hinted at during an earnings call today (per Variety): “[Bridgerton] has proven immensely popular and we’ll have some exciting news about [it] later this week.”

Why wait to make the announcement? It’s probably so they can curate a fun video featuring cast and crew reactions or something kinda similar. It’s not exactly cool or flashy to have a renewal come out during an earnings call, which are typically only exciting for investors and investors only.

Once the renewal news comes out, this does bring us to the next order of business: Trying to figure out when a season 2 could actually film! One of the show’s cast members has understandably expressed doubt that it could be soon, given that 1) we’re in a global pandemic and 2) the amount of extras and people this show requires. Can you imagine filming happening with the number of cases so high? We’ve seen other shows and studios get clever over the past ten months already … so maybe Bridgerton can do the same. No guarantees.

What do you want to see on a Bridgerton season 2?

Are you prepared to wait a while for it — think all the way up until 2022? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and we’ll have some other news on all sorts of shows soon. Stick around. (Photo: Netflix.)

