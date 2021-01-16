Bridgerton season 2 star unsure on current filming timeline







At the moment, we don’t know for sure that there is a Bridgerton season 2 coming to Netflix. Yet, it’s pretty easy to be confident. This show has already proven to be a huge success for Netflix, and it feels like there are plans already going on behind the scenes to make more.

Herein, of course, lies the struggle: Trying to find a way to actually make more given the global health crisis. This is not an easy show to produce, given the virus, the number of cast and crew members, and also the filming locations. In an interview with Deadline, here is what star Phoebe Dynevor had to say on the subject:

“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances … There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under COVID rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”

We think that for many shows, we are gearing up to the point where it could be much more practical (not to mention cost-effective) to wait for a vaccine. Whether or not that is going to be case here remains to be seen. There is no specific timing as to when everyone is going to be able to be vaccinated, and there could be an interest in getting new episodes on the air either in late 2021 or early 2022. If that is the case, Shonda Rhimes and the producers would probably want production to happen sooner rather than later.

Ultimately, we just have to take a wait-and-see approach to filming — this is not something that should be rushed, and the most important here is obviously filming.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bridgerton right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Bridgerton season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to keep coming back in the event you want some other news on the series — we’ll have the update when filming begins. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







