





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? At this point, we have to expect that there is some confusion on that subject. How could there not be?

Let’s describe the situation like this — originally, the network was planning to air season 5 episode 7, entitled “There,” tonight in its standard timeslot. There was a press release about it, and while last week’s promo never explicitly stated that this episode was airing tonight, that was the expectation.

Since that time, though, something has changed. There is no new episode tonight, with the network instead airing a repeat of “The Cabin.” There is exact return date as of yet for episode 7 now, but NBC has yet to confirm that it is airing next week. You could be waiting until February, but for the time being we’d say that we’re better off taking this as a week-to-week experiment and seeing what happens. This is the way of things right now within the global pandemic, where things are changing almost every single day.

What we can tell you right now about This Is Us season 5 episode 7 is that it is meant to be a huge spotlight for Justin Hartley and his character of Kevin Pearson. You’ll have a chance to learn in here about an incident that takes place for him on the road — he’s trying to get back from Vancouver to see Madison give birth to the twins, but there’s no guarantee that he will make it back in time. The promo shows that there is some sort of fiery crash — was he in a car accident, or did he do something in order to help someone else? There are question marks aplenty about what happened there and what his physical and mental health is on the other side.

It’s worth remembering, of course, that Kevin survived the crash — we’ve seen him in the future! There isn’t really anything to worry about there. The larger question here how this incident impacts him long-term.

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 5 episode 7?

