NCIS: Los Angeles season 12: Did Callen propose to Anna?







Tonight on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9, we were teased with the possibility of Callen proposing to Anna. It’s something we’ve wanted for a long time, mostly because of the strength of this relationship and also all that Callen has gone through over the years.

Yet, at the end of the episode, there was a sudden surge of uncertainty. We saw through flashbacks how Callen had left love behind in order to ensure that he could learn the truth about his past. That’s where he ended up partnering with Hetty for the first time and their relationship began. That was heartbreaking, but over time he found himself, and also potentially the love of his life.

In the end, we learned that Callen was ready to propose — yet, he learned that Anna was not actually at the motel she supposedly was staying at. Not only that, but there was no mission in order to rebuild after the wildfires. Anna has been keeping a secret, but why? What’s the benefit to doing that? This is one of those questions that is interesting to think about given her own history — we do think she loves Callen, so whatever this is, it’s hard to imagine it’s meant to hurt him.

In other big news during tonight’s episode, Deeks was formally named an NCIS agent! It seemed as though he had flunked out of training, but in reality, Hetty was setting him up so that he could get his badge back at the office. Then, there is the big cliffhanger involving Sam’s daughter, which we’re sure that we will talk more about over the coming days.

