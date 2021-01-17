NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 return date hopes on CBS







Following today’s new episode, odds are you’re going to want to know the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 10 return date. With that being said, there are still questions as to when said date will be.

We don’t want to beat around the bush here, so let’s kick things off by getting some of the bad news out of the way now: There is no new installment coming to CBS next week, or the week after. Next weekend marks the AFC Championship Game, the weekend after that is a repeat airing, and technically, the week after that is the Super Bowl. That means that at the earliest, you’ll see the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell spin-off back on Sunday, February 14, but that is not confirmed and is very-much subject to change.

For those of you who are longtime fans of this series, this late January/early February hiatus is something that you’re probably used to at this point. We’ve seen that a number of times over the years, and we don’t get a sense that this will be changing in the future, either. Typically these hiatuses are even longer because of the Grammys and the Oscars, but it’s clear at this point that we’re in a somewhat-different year than usual. Award shows are currently delayed due to the global health crisis, and with that in mind, we imagine that there are going to be some other breaks coming in the future, as well.

Ultimately, patience will be a virtue to finding out what’s next on the series — though we are sure that CBS will share a few more details over the next couple of weeks. Rest assured that there is still more to come this season, even with there being some filming delays in Los Angeles County.

