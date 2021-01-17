Are NCIS: Los Angeles, New Orleans new tonight? Delayed by NFL?







Are NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans new tonight? Given the time of year we’re in, there is almost always going to be a question out there on this subject.

In a lot of these articles we often have to present some bad news, but such is not the case this time around. There is going to be a new installment of both coming on CBS a little bit later — not only that, but they are actually airing at normal time! Both of these shows are going to be on starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There is NFL football on the air tonight, but the CBS broadcast is the early one. With that in mind, there are no substantial delays impacting either show. (Or, we don’t anticipate there will be — only a freak scenario would allow them to be pushed back.)

It’s a good thing that there aren’t any delays or changes to the schedule tonight, mostly because this is probably the last night of regularly-scheduled scripted programming on CBS until after the Super Bowl. There is a new FBI next week, but it’s a special that is airing following the AFC Championship game.

In the event that you want to get more details on both of these episodes tonight, we suggest that you check out the attached synopses!

NCIS: Los Angeles – “A Fait Accompli” – While NCIS must track down an organized crime leader who is trying to buy stolen defense technology, Callen goes to Anna to ask the ultimate question. Also, Deeks is kicked out of NCIS training only to find that Hetty has a life-changing surprise for him, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Jan. 17 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

NCIS: New Orleans – “Leda and the Swan, Part I” – When a Navy therapist with a high level of security clearance is murdered, Pride and the team discover that she was working around the system to get justice for victims of sexual assault. Also, Carter’s mother confronts him when he refuses to talk to the FBI for a background check on her behalf, and Sebastian starts to form a bond with a key witness who was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Jan. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

