NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 sneak peek: Kilbride returns







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 is airing on CBS this weekend, and this installment will feature a familiar face.

In the sneak peek below, you can see Gerald McRaney back as retired Admiral Kilbride, a character who does bring a certain presence to whatever he does. We first saw him years ago as a fill-in for a leadership position at NCIS, but since then he’s proven useful as an important authority figure within the world. He can come in, make his presence felt, and ask some tough questions.

Here, he is working alongside Sam Hanna to track down someone supposedly responsible for stolen government documents. On the surface, it does not appear as though this is the sort of person who could ever be guilty of such a thing. He’s an engineer who goes about his business and it doesn’t appear as though any security protocols have been breached. With that being said, we’ve had a tendency to learn over time with this show that things are very rarely exactly as they seem. There are almost always surprises bubbling underneath the surface, and we would be shocked if something different were to happen here.

By the end of this episode, we’re sure that we’re going to have a chance to get at least some closure on the subject of what happened last week with episode 8 — and then also get a few answers on some other subjects. Take, for example, whether or not Callen will propose to Anna, or if it’s possible for Deeks to find his place at NCIS after struggling in training. We don’t think that anything is going to be altogether clear at the very beginning of the hour.

