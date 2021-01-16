NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 7 video: Rita’s new gig







NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 7 is poised to arrive on CBS this Sunday, and it’s feeling more and more like Rita is settled in the city. Based on the sneak peek below, she’s busier than she’s ever been, even if she doesn’t have a full-time position with a law firm as of yet.

This sneak preview features Pride and Rita together in the morning, and it’s clear that the latter isn’t exactly running on a ton of sleep. She went to bed late, she got up early, and she is actively working alongside the ACLU. It’s clearly time-consuming, and Pride does wonder why in the world she isn’t getting enough official offers yet. We do think that this is coming, but there is something intriguing about the position Rita has at present. She has a real opportunity here to dive head-first into some important, timely cases featuring clients that wouldn’t be able to find help in any other way. She loves it, and that is perhaps the most important thing.

While we know that Pride would love to spend as much time as possible with Rita within this episode, we know that he is going to have his hands full. Over the course of this hour, we’ll be seeing him work with his team to determine what happened to a Navy therapist, someone who was murdered under strange circumstances. She was also someone who was “working around the system” in order to get justice for victims of sexual assault. Will NCIS learn about this case through Rita? Because of the exploration of the justice system, we wouldn’t be surprised if this storyline links what she’s doing with Pride and the rest of the team.

Oh, and here’s a reminder that this episode is going to be a two-parter. No matter what happens, it’s going to carry over to whenever the show returns with new episodes.

