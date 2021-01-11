NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 7: God Friended Me alum to appear







Next week on NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 7, you are going to be checking out the beginning of yet another two-part installment. This time, we’re getting into the saga of “Leda and the Swan,” and there is a pretty familiar guest star stopping by in Erica Gimpel.

Who is she? If you watched a recent CBS Sunday-night show in God Friended Me, you already have an answer to that. The actress played Trish across two seasons of that show, and here she’ll be taking on the role of Lynette. Is this going to be Carter’s mother? It’s possible, since the character is mentioned in the synopsis below:

“Leda and the Swan, Part I” – When a Navy therapist with a high level of security clearance is murdered, Pride and the team discover that she was working around the system to get justice for victims of sexual assault. Also, Carter’s mother confronts him when he refuses to talk to the FBI for a background check on her behalf, and Sebastian starts to form a bond with a key witness who was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, on NCIS: NEW ORLEANS, Sunday, Jan. 17 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Ultimately, we’re interested to see how exactly the case unfolds here since there are important, topical subjects being looked at. This is a trend that we’ve seen play out across the entirety of the season so far. Meanwhile, we’re just happy to see that Sebastian is starting to form a bond with someone new, given that you could start to see him become desperate for human connection over the course of recent episodes. It’s hard when you have a stressful job, plus also are in the midst of a global pandemic. You don’t have a lot of options for socialization available to you.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 7?

Do you enjoy the show’s two-part structure this season? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

