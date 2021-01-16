The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Victoria, Matt James craziness ahead







At this point, we would imagine that it’s really not going to be a surprise that Victoria Larson is in the headlines on The Bachelor. The self-described “Queen” has received more attention than almost any other contestant, with the most-recent example being when she got into it over whether or not Marylynn was mean to her.

While this past episode ended with a cliffhanger where it wasn’t 100% clear if Victoria was getting a rose or not, we now have more of a firm answer to that. There’s a new sneak peek over at Entertainment Tonight for another upcoming group date, and to the surprise of pretty much no one, Victoria is a part of it. She’s still there, even though it’s not entirely clear whether or not she and Matt have any chemistry. (Maybe they do and we’re just not seeing it?)

If you missed our discussion of the synopsis earlier this week, this is what the group date will entail:

A steamy group date, featuring Bachelor Nation favorite Ashley Iaconetti Haibon, offers the women a chance to write their own hot love scenes with Matt and read them to him in front of a live audience.

In the sneak peek, Victoria shares her own steamy love scene … and let’s just say that it’s graphic. There is a lot of bleeping going on, and at least one of the other women feels pretty awkward about what she is hearing. In general, this is not the sort of date that would be super-fun to be on — it’s pretty personal, and we’d probably find a way to do something super-clever instead that sort of diverts the premise. Find a way to come up with something super-wholesome and make yourself stand out! These group dates are really all about making that big impression.

Do you think that Victoria is going to last past Monday's The Bachelor episode 3?

