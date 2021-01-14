The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Drama around Matt James, Sarah Trott?







As we move into The Bachelor episode 3, it’s starting to look as though Victoria may not be the only target of drama among the other women. Instead, there are some suspicions that are starting to swirl around Sarah, who needed the medic called for her after this past Rose Ceremony.

What’s going on here? Based on what some women are alleging in a new promo over at TV Insider, Sarah is trying to manipulate Matt James to get more time and attention. Is that really the case, or is this just someone who had a legitimate medical issue and gets more attention because of it? We haven’t seen enough evidence that suggests that Sarah is some sort of villain.

Instead, the only thing we’ve really felt about Sarah so far is that this may not be the perfect environment for her. She was very guarded on this past episode when it comes to talking about her family and her father, it seemed as though she struggled with the overwhelming nature of the show before the Rose Ceremony — and that was with her already having a rose in her possession.

It remains to be seen if Sarah is a long-term favorite of Matt’s, but for now it’s hard to have her anywhere other than the top five. She’s one of only two women who have received one-on-one dates so far this season, and she’s also someone who has had a generous amount of screen time. In general, we think that matters with a show like this.

Do you think Sarah is going to make it far on Matt James’ season on The Bachelor?

