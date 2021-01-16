The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7 video: Lea reveals ex-husband news







Entering Monday night’s The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7, you will have an opportunity to learn more about Lea than ever before.

When you really think about it, there actually is quite a bit about Paige Spara’s character we don’t know as of yet. She’s been a friend-turned-love interest for Shaun Murphy for quite some time, but she doesn’t always monopolize the screen in terms of air time. Her stories have also been frequently connected with Shaun’s. Some of that will change in this episode, as the sneak peek features her telling Freddie Highmore’s character the truth about her ex-husband — or, at the very least, that she has one. He apparently sent her a piece of exercise equipment, which she is now putting together in order to sell online.

So why would this guy send such a thing? That is the first question worth wondering about at the moment. The second, meanwhile, is how this hasn’t come up before now. It’s certainly Lea’s right as to when she wants to tell Shaun about her past, and it does not seem as though it’s all that happy a subject. She mentions that he’s an ex-husband rather reluctantly, so there may have been some hard times that she was forced to endure.

Over the course of this episode, the biggest thing we hope for when it comes to Shaun is patience. He will need to recognize that there is a good bit of this subject matter that isn’t altogether easy for Lea to talk about, and he should give her plenty of time and space in order to open up on some of these things. That will be the best thing for their relationship in the long-term, as it will make her more open to discussing things more down the line.

The past will open up on Monday's new episode of #TheGoodDoctor. What do you do with items from an ex? pic.twitter.com/TqUqqTWxHo — The Good Doctor (@GoodDoctorABC) January 16, 2021

