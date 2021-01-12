The Good Doctor season 4 episode 7 promo: Lea has an ex-husband?







We figured that we would get to learn a few things about Lea over the course of The Good Doctor season 4. What we didn’t expect to learn along the way is that she has an ex-husband that we didn’t know about previously.

In the promo for next week’s “The Uncertainty Principle,” Paige Spara’s character makes the big reveal to Shaun, who asks largely the same question that we do in the title of the piece. Why hasn’t this come up before now? The simple answer may just be that it’s largely irrelevant. If this person isn’t essential to Lea’s day-to-day life, then there is no reason to have them frequently enter the conversation. Therefore, Lea just kept living her life and focused on the present. The past is the past.

For Shaun, the big issue may just be working to accept that. He is someone who likes to have all of the information, and he may not understand the reason why Lea does some of the things that she does. That’s why patience here really has to be the focus more so than anything else. He needs to listen and let her tell her story, however much she chooses to tell.

As for how much of the aftermath of tonight’s Lim story we’re going to see moving forward, you may have to wait a little bit. She’s going to be okay physically following it, but there are other problems that remain as she deals with her PTSD. That is something that Christina Chang mentions in an interview with TVLine following the episode:

We barely see Lim, actually, but we do in the one after that. The physical injury is mentioned by Claire, but Lim brushes it off. It’s all about the emotional injury in subsequent episodes.

